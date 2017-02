Focus Features has released the first teaser trailer for writer/director Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, which will be in select cities starting on June 23rd, expanding to more theaters on June 30th, 2017. Focus describes The Beguiled as a seductive thriller starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Emma Howard, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice and Addison Riecke.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Beguiled, below.