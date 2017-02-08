The Beyond Science Fiction interactive exhibit featuring Michael Whelan works, kicks off at Riverside Art Museum this weekend

This Saturday, the Riverside Art Museum in Riverside, California plays host to the first leg of “Beyond Science Fiction,” a world premiere exhibition of major art works by artist Michael Whelan. The interactive show will transport you to distant worlds and alternate realities, both familiar and fantastic.

“Beyond Science Fiction” runs from this Saturday, February 11th through May 25th, 2017. The opening reception is this Saturday, from 7 PM to 9 PM.

Whelan is one of the world’s premier painters of imaginative realism. For 40 years, he has created book and album covers for authors and musicians like Isaac Asimov, Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Anne MacCaffrey, Robert Heinlein, Melanie Rawn, Michael Moorcock, the Jacksons, and Meatloaf. His clients have included every major U.S. book publisher, CBS Records, the Franklin Mint, and many more.

Find out more about “Beyond Science Fiction” on our GO-phile page dedicated to the event Here.

Below are a few examples of Michael Whelan’s work that will be on display during the exhibition.