Tales from the Hood Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

Welcome to the hood of horrors!

It’s a place where your worst fears can come to life. A place where it’s hard to tell nightmares from reality. A place where you will discover Tales From The Hood.

Stack, Ball and Bulldog arrive at a local funeral parlor to retrieve a lost drug stash held by the mortician Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III). But Mr. Simms has plans for the boys. He leads them on a tour of his establishment, introducing them to his corpses. Even the dead have tales to tell and Mr. Simms is willing to tell them all. And you better listen: because when you’re in the hood, even everyday life can lead to extraordinary terror.

NEW Welcome to Hell: The Making of TALES FROM THE HOOD – featuring interviews with director/writer Rusty Cundieff, producer/writer Darin Scott, actors Corbin Bernsen Wings Hauser and Anthony Griffith, special effects supervisor Kenneth Hall, Doll Effects supervisors Charles Chiodo and Edward Chiodo (56 minutes)

Audio Commentary with director/writer Rusty Cundieff

Vintage Featurette

Original Theatrical Trailer

Original TV Spots

Still Gallery

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 98

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

Subtitles: English

Language: English

Cast: Anthony Griffith | Art Evans | Clarence Williams III | Corbin Bernsen | Darin Scott | David Alan Grier | De'aundre Bonds | Joe Torry | Michael Massee | Paula Jai Parker | Ricky Harris | Roger Guenveur Smith | Rosalind Cash | Samuel Monroe Jr. | Tom Wright | Wings Hauser

Directors: Rusty Cundieff

Project Name: Tales from the Hood

