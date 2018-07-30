Tales from the Hood Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

$29.99
$21.97
UPC: 826663174601
Part No: SF17460
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Blaxploitation | Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Shout Factory | Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1995
Item Release Date: April 18, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Welcome to the hood of horrors!
It’s a place where your worst fears can come to life. A place where it’s hard to tell nightmares from reality. A place where you will discover Tales From The Hood.
Stack, Ball and Bulldog arrive at a local funeral parlor to retrieve a lost drug stash held by the mortician Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III). But Mr. Simms has plans for the boys. He leads them on a tour of his establishment, introducing them to his corpses. Even the dead have tales to tell and Mr. Simms is willing to tell them all. And you better listen: because when you’re in the hood, even everyday life can lead to extraordinary terror.
Special Features
- NEW Welcome to Hell: The Making of TALES FROM THE HOOD – featuring interviews with director/writer Rusty Cundieff, producer/writer Darin Scott, actors Corbin Bernsen Wings Hauser and Anthony Griffith, special effects supervisor Kenneth Hall, Doll Effects supervisors Charles Chiodo and Edward Chiodo (56 minutes)
- Audio Commentary with director/writer Rusty Cundieff
- Vintage Featurette
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Original TV Spots
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 98
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
Cast: Anthony Griffith | Art Evans | Clarence Williams III | Corbin Bernsen | Darin Scott | David Alan Grier | De'aundre Bonds | Joe Torry | Michael Massee | Paula Jai Parker | Ricky Harris | Roger Guenveur Smith | Rosalind Cash | Samuel Monroe Jr. | Tom Wright | Wings Hauser
Directors: Rusty Cundieff
Project Name: Tales from the Hood
