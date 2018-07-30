Share Page Support Us
Tales from the Hood Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory
Tales from the Hood Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory
$29.99

$21.97


6 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180730-74627-1
UPC: 826663174601
Part No: SF17460
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Blaxploitation | Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Shout Factory | Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1995
Item Release Date: April 18, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Welcome to the hood of horrors!

It’s a place where your worst fears can come to life. A place where it’s hard to tell nightmares from reality. A place where you will discover Tales From The Hood.

Stack, Ball and Bulldog arrive at a local funeral parlor to retrieve a lost drug stash held by the mortician Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III). But Mr. Simms has plans for the boys. He leads them on a tour of his establishment, introducing them to his corpses. Even the dead have tales to tell and Mr. Simms is willing to tell them all. And you better listen: because when you’re in the hood, even everyday life can lead to extraordinary terror.

Special Features

  • NEW Welcome to Hell: The Making of TALES FROM THE HOOD – featuring interviews with director/writer Rusty Cundieff, producer/writer Darin Scott, actors Corbin Bernsen Wings Hauser and Anthony Griffith, special effects supervisor Kenneth Hall, Doll Effects supervisors Charles Chiodo and Edward Chiodo (56 minutes)
  • Audio Commentary with director/writer Rusty Cundieff
  • Vintage Featurette
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Original TV Spots
  • Still Gallery

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 98
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English

Cast: Anthony Griffith | Art Evans | Clarence Williams III | Corbin Bernsen | Darin Scott | David Alan Grier | De'aundre Bonds | Joe Torry | Michael Massee | Paula Jai Parker | Ricky Harris | Roger Guenveur Smith | Rosalind Cash | Samuel Monroe Jr. | Tom Wright | Wings Hauser
Directors: Rusty Cundieff
Project Name: Tales from the Hood

