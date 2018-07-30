Streets of Fire Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory Select

View larger $29.99 $20.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

Amid a brooding rock & roll landscape, the Bombers motorcycle gang, led by the vicious Raven Shaddock (Willem Dafoe, John Wick), kidnap diva Ellen Aim (Diane Lane, Man of Steel). Her hope for rescue lies with unlikely heroes: soldier of fortune Tom Cody (Michael Paré, Bad Moon) and his sidekick, the two-fisted beer-guzzling McCoy (Amy Madigan, The Dark Half). Joined by Ellen’s manager, Billy Fish (Rick Moranis, Ghostbusters), the trio plunges headfirst into a world of rain-splattered streets, hot cars, and deadly assassins.

This cult favorite features a razor-sharp cast and original songs written by Jim Steinman, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and Ry Cooder and performed by The Blasters and The Fixx. Directed by cult filmmaker Walter Hill (The Warriors, Southern Comfort, 48 Hrs.), Streets of Fire is a rock & roll shotgun blast to the senses.

Special Features

Disc One

NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive

Disc Two

NEW SHOTGUNS & SIX STRINGS: The Making Of A Rock N Roll Fable – A Feature-Length Documentary Featuring Interviews With Director/Co-writer Walter Hill, Producer Lawrence Gordon, Actors Michael Paré, Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Richard Lawson, and Many More...

RUMBLE ON THE LOT: Walter Hill's Streets Of Fire Revisited – A Feature-Length Documentary Featuring Interviews With Director/Co-writer Walter Hill, Actor Michael Paré, Amy Madigan And Art Director James Allen

Vintage Featurettes: Rock And Roll Fable, Exaggerated Realism, Choreographing The Crowd, Creating The Costumes, From The Ground Up

Music Videos

Theatrical Trailer

On Air Promos

Still Gallery

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Stereo

Runtime: 93

Subtitles: English

Language: English

Cast: Amy Madigan | Bill Paxton | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Diane Lane | Ed Begley Jr. | Elizabeth Daily | Grand L. Bush | Lee Ving | Lynne Thigpen | Marine Jahan | Michael Paré | Mykelti Williamson | Olivia Brown | Richard Lawson | Rick Moranis | Rick Rossovich | Robert Townsend | Stoney Jackson | Willem Dafoe

Directors: Walter Hill

Project Name: Streets Of Fire

