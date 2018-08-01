Share Page Support Us
Dawn of the Dead (1978) Wax Packs Trading Card and Sticker Pack NEW SEALED

Currently Unavailable
Card PackSKU: 180801-74660-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Fright Rags | United Film Distribution Company (UFDC)
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These officially licensed Dawn of the Dead (1978) Wax Packs Trading Card and Sticker Packs were created by Fright Rags in 2017 and are now extremely rare. Each box contains at least 80 individual cards.

Cast: Daniel Dietrich | David Crawford | David Early | David Emge | Fred Baker | Gaylen Ross | Howard Smith | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Dawn of the Dead

