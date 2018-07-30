Bill and Ted’s Most Excellent Collection: Excellent Adventure, Bogus Journey Collector’s Edition – Shout Select

View larger $39.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180730-74623-1

UPC: 826663169423

Part No: SF16958

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Bernie Casey | Keanu Reeves | Pam Grier items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: MGM | Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: February 17, 1989

Item Release Date: September 27, 2016

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Wyld Stallyns couldn’t drag you away from this MOST EXCELLENT COLLECTION!

From the past to the future, and to Hell and back… witness the triumphant travels of history’s most significant slackers Bill & Ted, in a bodacious, two-film Blu-ray set that’ll have you tuning up your air guitar for a stellar solo!

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure finds our non-heinous heroes (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) in danger of flunking History: a most odious proposition! But when the righteous Rufus (George Carlin) arrives in a time-traveling phone booth, the dense dudes discover their destiny… and call on the past’s biggest names for help!

In Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the titular time travelers aren’t making history: they are history! When an evil-doer from the future sends eviller robot twins of Bill & Ted to assassinate and replace good, non-robot Bill & Ted, the guys wind up face to face with the Grim Reaper (William Sadler)! Can the now-dead duo escape, defeat their evil doppelgangers, and win their Battle of the Bands contest?

Special Features

NEW Audio Commentary for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure with Star Alex Winter and Producer Scott Kroopf

NEW Audio Commentary for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure with Writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon

NEW Audio Commentary for Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey with Star Alex Winter and Producer Scott Kroopf

NEW Audio Commentary for Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey with Writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon

NEW Time Flies When You Are Having Fun! - A Brand-New Extensive Documentary Looking Back at a Most “Excellent Adventure," featuring Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and several other members of the cast and crew

NEW Bill & Ted Go To Hell – A Brand-New Extensive Documentary Revisiting a “Bogus Journey,” featuring Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and several other members of the cast and crew

The Most Triumphant Making-Of

The Original Bill & Ted: In Conversation with Chris & Ed

The Hysterical Personages of Bill & Ted

Score! An Interview with Guitarist Steve Vai

Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster

Vintage EPK

The Linguistic Stylings of Bill and Ted

Theatrical Trailers

2 Bill And Ted Stickers

Wyld Stallyns Guitar Pick

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: Master Audio 5.1

Runtime: E.A. 91 / B.J. 94

Aspect Ratio: E.A. 2.35:1 / B.J. 1.85:1

Cast: Al Leong | Alex Winter | Amy Stoch | Bernie Casey | Clifford David | Dan Shor | Diane Franklin | Frazier Bain | George Carlin | Hal Landon Jr. | J. Patrick McNamara | Jane Wiedlin | Keanu Reeves | Pam Grier | Robert V. Barron | Rod Loomis | Terry Camilleri | Tony Steedman | William Sadler

Directors: Peter Hewitt | Stephen Herek

Project Name: Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey | Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical | Shout Factory