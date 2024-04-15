Set of 5 Alt Rock Country Music CDs, Tripping Daisy, Jesus and Mary Chain, Bush, Cledus T. Judd [T61]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprint Photo Prints
- Formats: CD
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Set of 5 Alt Rock Country Music CDs, Tripping Daisy, Jesus and Mary Chain, Bush, Cledus T. Judd.
Tripping Daisy I Am An Elastic Firecracker, Barcode 73145241128
The Jesus and Mary Chain Barbed Wire Kisses – B-Sides and More, Barcode 022924233128
Bush The Science of Things, Barcode 606949048327
Cledus T. Judd Just Another Day in Parodies
Live Throwing Copper, Barcode 008811099725
Case has wear and small hairline crack. Please review listing images for condition details.