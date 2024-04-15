Set of 4 Rock Pop Music CDs, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, UB40, The Cure [T60]

View larger $26.29

$23.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 23.90

SKU: 240415-115315

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 4 Rock Pop Music CDs, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, UB40, The Cure.

Eric Clapton Unplugged, Barcode 093624502425

Sheryl Crow Barcode 731458086628

UB40 The Best of UB40 Volume One, Barcode 724384100926

The Cure The Head in the Door, Barcode 075596043526

Case has wear and small hairline crack. Please review listing images for condition details.