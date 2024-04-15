Set of 4 Rock Pop Music CDs, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, UB40, The Cure [T60]

Set of 4 Rock Pop Music CDs, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, UB40, The Cure [T60]
View larger
Set of 4 Rock Pop Music CDs, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, UB40, The Cure [T60]
$26.29
$23.90
See Options

1 in stock
23.90
SKU: 240415-115315
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 4 Rock Pop Music CDs, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, UB40, The Cure.

Eric Clapton Unplugged, Barcode 093624502425
Sheryl Crow Barcode 731458086628
UB40 The Best of UB40 Volume One, Barcode 724384100926
The Cure The Head in the Door, Barcode 075596043526

Case has wear and small hairline crack. Please review listing images for condition details.