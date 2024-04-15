Set of 3 Rock Music CDs, Elvis Costello, Chicago, Spliff [T62]

View larger $20.79

$18.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock cd

SKU: 240415-115319

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 3 Rock Music CDs, Elvis Costello, Chicago, Spliff.

Spliff / Various – 85555 / Decade Parade II

Elvis Costello The Very Best of Elvis Costello and the Attractions, Barcode 0208311189268

Chicago Chicago 19, Barcode 075992571425

Case has wear and small hairline crack. Please review listing images for condition details.