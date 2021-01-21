Original Music from the Westerns of John Wayne and John Ford CD Edition

View larger $15.99 $13.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

7 in stock





CD SKU: 210121-84610-1

UPC: 5013929317833

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Ford | John Wayne items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Western

Studio: Cherry Red Records | El Records

Item Release Date: October 5, 2009

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

John Wayne and John Ford – a friendship and professional collaboration that spanned five decades which changed each other’s lives, changed the movies, and in the process, changed the way America saw itself.Music from the Westerns of John Wayne and John Ford comprises original music themes and popular songs from seven classic Westerns that these giants of cinema made together. There is historical significance for this edition since these are the original recordings, not modern re-recordings. All of the emphasis is on authenticity and on establishing the extraordinary atmosphere of the Old West that Wayne and Ford so intelligently, so thrillingly painted on screen.

Special Features

Digitally re-mastered collection of tracks taken from the legendary Westerns starring John Wayne and directed by John Ford

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Directors: John Ford

Subject: John Ford

Filmography: Fort Apache | Horse Soldiers | Rio Grande | Stagecoach | The Searchers | Three Godfathers

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | CD | Cherry Red Records | El Records | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Western