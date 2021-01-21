Share Page Support Us
Original Music from the Westerns of John Wayne and John Ford CD Edition

$15.99

$13.99


7 in stock


CDSKU: 210121-84610-1
UPC: 5013929317833
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: October 5, 2009
Details

John Wayne and John Ford – a friendship and professional collaboration that spanned five decades which changed each other’s lives, changed the movies, and in the process, changed the way America saw itself.Music from the Westerns of John Wayne and John Ford comprises original music themes and popular songs from seven classic Westerns that these giants of cinema made together. There is historical significance for this edition since these are the original recordings, not modern re-recordings. All of the emphasis is on authenticity and on establishing the extraordinary atmosphere of the Old West that Wayne and Ford so intelligently, so thrillingly painted on screen.

Special Features

  • Digitally re-mastered collection of tracks taken from the legendary Westerns starring John Wayne and directed by John Ford

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Directors: John Ford
Subject: John Ford
Filmography: Fort Apache | Horse Soldiers | Rio Grande | Stagecoach | The Searchers | Three Godfathers

