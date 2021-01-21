Share Page Support Us
Isaac Hayes Shaft Original Soundtrack + Music Score 2-Disc Deluxe CD Set

Isaac Hayes Shaft Original Soundtrack + Music Score 2-Disc Deluxe CD Set
Isaac Hayes Shaft Original Soundtrack + Music Score 2-Disc Deluxe CD Set

$25.99

$22.87


3 in stock


CDSKU: 210121-84613-1
UPC: 888072099012
Part No: CR00214
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Details

A landmark album released by Isaac Hayes and the Bar-Kays at the height of their powers in 1971, Shaft not only resulted in an Oscar win for Hayes, but launched the wah-wah workout and #1 smash-hit, “Theme from Shaft” into cultural ubiquity. Its legacy transcends time as not only one of the most lasting and most successful Blaxploitation albums of all time, but one of the most essential, career-defining moments of Isaac Hayes’ accomplished career.

The two-CD collection will offer the newly remastered, classic soundtrack — as originally released in 1971 — plus all of the original music from the film, which did not appear on the best-selling album. This deluxe set combines the soundtrack and the score in a bundle for the first time ever.

Special Features

  • Combines the soundtrack and the score from Shaft in a bundle for the first time ever
  • Includes 20-page booklet with liner notes and rare production photos

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 inch

Cast: Camille Yarbrough | Charles Cioffi | Christopher St. John | Gwenn Mitchell | Lawrence Pressman | Moses Gunn | Rex Robbins | Richard Roundtree | Sherri Brewer | Victor Arnold
Directors: Gordon Parks
Project Name: Shaft
Composers: Isaac Hayes
Characters: John Shaft

