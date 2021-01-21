Isaac Hayes Shaft Original Soundtrack + Music Score 2-Disc Deluxe CD Set

View larger $25.99 $22.87 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 210121-84613-1

UPC: 888072099012

Part No: CR00214

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Gordon Parks | Isaac Hayes | Richard Roundtree items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Drama | Romance | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Craft Recordings | MGM

Original U.S. Release: July 2, 1971

Item Release Date: April 20, 2019

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A landmark album released by Isaac Hayes and the Bar-Kays at the height of their powers in 1971, Shaft not only resulted in an Oscar win for Hayes, but launched the wah-wah workout and #1 smash-hit, “Theme from Shaft” into cultural ubiquity. Its legacy transcends time as not only one of the most lasting and most successful Blaxploitation albums of all time, but one of the most essential, career-defining moments of Isaac Hayes’ accomplished career.

The two-CD collection will offer the newly remastered, classic soundtrack — as originally released in 1971 — plus all of the original music from the film, which did not appear on the best-selling album. This deluxe set combines the soundtrack and the score in a bundle for the first time ever.

Special Features

Combines the soundtrack and the score from Shaft in a bundle for the first time ever

Includes 20-page booklet with liner notes and rare production photos

Specifications

Size: 24 x 36 inch

Cast: Camille Yarbrough | Charles Cioffi | Christopher St. John | Gwenn Mitchell | Lawrence Pressman | Moses Gunn | Rex Robbins | Richard Roundtree | Sherri Brewer | Victor Arnold

Directors: Gordon Parks

Project Name: Shaft

Composers: Isaac Hayes

Characters: John Shaft

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Craft Recordings | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | MGM | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Romance | Thrillers | Throwback Space