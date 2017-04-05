Get Out – Including Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending

View larger $29.98 From: $23.90 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Combo Pack $24.99 DVD $23.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

A speculative thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Split, Insidious franchise, The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, the first African-American writer/director to cross $100 million at the box office with his debut film, Get Out arrives on on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on May 23, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Known as the best reviewed movie of 2017 on Rotten Tomatoes to date, the dark and unsettling break-out hit is deeply relevant to modern day topics, captivating audiences with thrilling conflicts and danger at every turn. Own Get Out on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD and be the first to see the chilling alternate ending that flips the script, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, plus much more!

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario), a young African-American man, and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, “Girls”), a young white woman, have been dating for several months, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate at her family’s upstate home with parents Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Alternate Ending with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Unveiling the Horror of Get Out: Go behind-the-scenes for the making of Get Out

Q&A Discussion with Writer/Director Jordan Peele and the Cast: Director/Writer Jordan Peele sits down with the cast to answer fan questions on the film hosted by Chance the Rapper

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Runtime: 104

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1.85:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1/Dolby 2.0 DVS2, Spanish and French (Canadian) DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Cast: Allison Williams | Bradley Whitford | Caleb Landry Jones | Catherine Keener | Daniel Kaluuya | Stephen Root

Directors: Jordan Peele

