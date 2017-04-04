Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)

Kids Toy SKU: 170405-64341-1

For sale is a Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy (2000). The figure is in like new condition. The packaging is opened at the top.

Figure #1 of 8 – Enemy Blight on the Glow. Fit the body half over the figure and then squeeze Derek Powers’ legs together and he transforms into Blight by busting out of his civilian clothes. Each time you squeeze his legs, his face lights up in green. Blight’s hands glow in the dark and so does the base that he is standing on.

