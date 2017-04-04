Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)

Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)
View larger
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)

$3.00

$2.50


1 in stock


Kids ToySKU: 170405-64341-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy (2000). The figure is in like new condition. The packaging is opened at the top.

Figure #1 of 8 – Enemy Blight on the Glow. Fit the body half over the figure and then squeeze Derek Powers’ legs together and he transforms into Blight by busting out of his civilian clothes. Each time you squeeze his legs, his face lights up in green. Blight’s hands glow in the dark and so does the base that he is standing on.

Related Items

Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front Printed Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
Into the Night
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Childrens Apparel
Original Alien Movie Poster Pillow Case
Star Wars Action Fleet Republic Cruiser with Qui-Gon Jinn Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *