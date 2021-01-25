Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition

Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
View larger
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition

$50.00

$33.87


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210125-84788-1
ISBN-10: 1419747754
ISBN-13: 9781419747755
Weight: 5.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Cernunnos
Item Release Date: October 20, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The ﬁrst monograph by the art director for leading video game company Blizzard Entertainment.

Brütal: The Art of Samwise is a career-spanning art book that assembles the many artistic creations of world renowned artist Samwise Didier into one volume. For nearly thirty years, Samwise’s unique art style, which combines the use of bold colors, visual storytelling, and a touch of humor, has been featured in numerous art books, illustrated novels, album covers, comic books, and video games, and is instantly recognizable to his legions of fans. Brütal: The Art of Samwise celebrates all the artistic creations of Samwise’s imagination, including many images never seen before from his personal archives. This book also contains selections of Samwise’s favorite and most iconic images he created for the video game company, Blizzard Entertainment, where he has worked since 1991. As a senior art director for Blizzard, Samwise was responsible for directing the art style for Warcraft, StarCraft, and Heroes of the Storm, as well as for creating artwork for the World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo franchises.

Specifications

  • Pages: 304
  • Size: 9 x 1.2 x 11.65 in
  • Language: English


Artists: Samwise Didier

Related Items

The Sci-Fi & Fantasy Art of Patrick J. Jones Hardcover Edition
The Walt Disney Company Baby Einstein Baby Beethoven: Symphony of Fun DVD
New York Yankees American League Championship Series October 17, 2000 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [227]
Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD [J87]
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 16×23 inch Original Asian VCD/DVD Release Promotional Poster
The Street Fighter Collection 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster
12th Annual New York Asian Film Festival Official Program Guide Anthony Chau-Sang Wong Cover (2013)
Spyro The Dragon Demo Disc SONY PlayStation PS1 (1998)
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
New York Comic Con 10th Anniversary Program Guide with Andy Kubert Batman Cover Art

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams - Cernunnos | Monster Movies | Science Fiction