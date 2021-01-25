Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition

$50.00
$33.87
ISBN-10: 1419747754
ISBN-13: 9781419747755
Weight: 5.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Cernunnos
Item Release Date: October 20, 2020
Details
The ﬁrst monograph by the art director for leading video game company Blizzard Entertainment.
Brütal: The Art of Samwise is a career-spanning art book that assembles the many artistic creations of world renowned artist Samwise Didier into one volume. For nearly thirty years, Samwise’s unique art style, which combines the use of bold colors, visual storytelling, and a touch of humor, has been featured in numerous art books, illustrated novels, album covers, comic books, and video games, and is instantly recognizable to his legions of fans. Brütal: The Art of Samwise celebrates all the artistic creations of Samwise’s imagination, including many images never seen before from his personal archives. This book also contains selections of Samwise’s favorite and most iconic images he created for the video game company, Blizzard Entertainment, where he has worked since 1991. As a senior art director for Blizzard, Samwise was responsible for directing the art style for Warcraft, StarCraft, and Heroes of the Storm, as well as for creating artwork for the World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo franchises.
Specifications
- Pages: 304
- Size: 9 x 1.2 x 11.65 in
- Language: English
Artists: Samwise Didier
