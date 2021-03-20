Ad Nauseam II: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1990s and 2000s Hardcover Edition

Mad movie ad collector Michael Gingold returns with Ad Nauseam II, a deep dive into his personal collection of horror movie newsprint notices from the 1990s and 2000s.

Feast your nostalgic eyes on more than 500 striking ads for the big-budget Gothics of the early and mid-’90s (Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Interview with the Vampire), the slasher-film revival (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Halloween: H20), gruesome franchises (Saw, Final Destination), remakes (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dawn of the Dead, The Ring), found footage films (The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity) and more. Plus, unforgettable critic quotes of the time, fascinating facts about the films’ releases, and Michael’s always insightful commentary!

Special Features

Showcases more than 500 rare and striking newspaper ads for genre films of the 1990's

Specifications

Language: English

Pages: 274

Size: 8.5 x 1 x 11 in

