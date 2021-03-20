Share Page Support Us
Ad Nauseam II: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1990s and 2000s Hardcover Edition

$34.99
$29.97
5 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210320-85753-1
ISBN-10: 1948221128
ISBN-13: 9781948221122
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Mad movie ad collector Michael Gingold returns with Ad Nauseam II, a deep dive into his personal collection of horror movie newsprint notices from the 1990s and 2000s.

Feast your nostalgic eyes on more than 500 striking ads for the big-budget Gothics of the early and mid-’90s (Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Interview with the Vampire), the slasher-film revival (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Halloween: H20), gruesome franchises (Saw, Final Destination), remakes (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dawn of the Dead, The Ring), found footage films (The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity) and more. Plus, unforgettable critic quotes of the time, fascinating facts about the films’ releases, and Michael’s always insightful commentary!

Special Features

  • Showcases more than 500 rare and striking newspaper ads for genre films of the 1990's

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 274
  • Size: 8.5 x 1 x 11 in
