Sleepaway Camp 40th Anniversary Screening with Live Commentary and Actress Felissa Rose Photo Ops (2023)

Smodcastle Cinema

United States > New Jersey > Atlantic Highlands > > 07716

Join the 80’s party and celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the cult classic slasher Sleepaway Camp with a screening, live commentary, and in costume photo ops with Sleepaway Camp star Felissa Rose. The Sleepaway Camp 40th Anniversary event takes place at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. This event is organized by creators of the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival.