Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

The 2023 TCM Cruise sails November 6-11, 2023 from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico on the Disney Magic cruise ship. The cruise includes appearances by Kim Novak, Elliott Gould, George Chakiris, Ernest Dickerson, Lorna Luft, Wynn Thomas, Andy Marx and Bruce Goldstein, along with TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Jacqueline Stewart, Eddie Muller, Alicia Malone and Dave Karger.