Puttery Bar and Golf Experience Kansas City Grand Opening (2023)

Puttery Kansas City

United States > Missouri > Kansas City > > 64112

Drive Shack

Golf-related leisure and entertainment business operator Drive Shack announced that Puttery Kansas City opens to the public on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Located in Country Club Plaza, Puttery Kansas City’s grand opening will kick off the fall for Kansas City locals and visitors looking for a not-so-typical evening and weekend activity. Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game with unique twists at every hole. This adults-only, 24,000-square-foot venue features several bar and lounge areas where guests can enjoy a chef-inspired menu and craft cocktails before, during, and after their tee time. Guests are able to immerse themselves in one of three, nine-hole courses.