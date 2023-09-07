Puttery Bar and Golf Experience Kansas City Grand Opening (2023)
Launches and Openings | Sep 14, 2023
United States > Missouri > Kansas City > > 64112
Golf-related leisure and entertainment business operator Drive Shack announced that Puttery Kansas City opens to the public on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Located in Country Club Plaza, Puttery Kansas City’s grand opening will kick off the fall for Kansas City locals and visitors looking for a not-so-typical evening and weekend activity. Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game with unique twists at every hole. This adults-only, 24,000-square-foot venue features several bar and lounge areas where guests can enjoy a chef-inspired menu and craft cocktails before, during, and after their tee time. Guests are able to immerse themselves in one of three, nine-hole courses.
- Art Museum: You don’t need to be an art critic to appreciate the delicate, bold, and vibrant intricacies on display throughout this curated nine-hole course. All you need is to appreciate a good time.
- Conservatory: Be at one with nature as you traverse this lush but challenging nine-hole desert course. Take in the giant redwoods, prickly cacti, and dazzling cherry blossoms. All with a drink in hand, of course.
- Rooftop: Transport yourself to the heart of a bustling metropolis on our city-themed course. With a full-service bar just steps away, discover why the sky’s the limit on this vibrant 9-hole indoor course.