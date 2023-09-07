Legacy Club Masquerade Halloween Party (2023)

Circa Resort and Casino

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89101

Legacy Club Masquerade Halloween Party asks who will you become when you put your mask on? Wrap yourself in glamour, shroud yourself in mystery, and choose the perfect mask for an evening of haunting elegance atop the 60th floor of Circa Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Find live music, an open bar, and hors d’oeuvres to die for as the moon hangs over a night that only an October sky can provide. The Legacy Club Masquerade Halloween Party is an evening where melodies and masquerade intertwine to create the perfect spooky night. Let the notes carry you away into an evening of mystery, music, and sophistication. As the music plays, keep an air of mystery as you glide, move, and conceal your true self beneath.