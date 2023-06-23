Original Princess Leia Star Wars Ceremonial Dress Auction with Other Entertainment Memorabilia (2023)
Auctions | Jun 28 - Jun 30, 2023
United States > California > Valencia > > 91355
Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) original screen-matched ceremonial dress from Star Wars: A New Hope, conceived by legendary costume designer John Mollo for George Lucas’ iconic science fiction movie. Leia donned her gown during the film’s final scene in the throne room where she graciously bestowed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) with their well-earned medals of honor. This historically significant piece is the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film.
The regal costume is symbolic of the princess’ royal lineage and commanding presence. Like Leia’s hooded dress from the film, the ceremonial gown was again crafted completely in white fabric. This was a deliberate choice on the part of creator Lucas to signify the purity and beauty of Leia’s character. As Lucas wrote in the final scene of the film’s original screenplay, “Luke, Threepio, Han and Chewbacca enter the huge ruins of the main temple. Hundreds of troops are lined up in neat rows. Banners are flying and at the far end stands a vision in white, the beautiful young Senator Leia. Leia is dressed in a long, white dress and is staggeringly beautiful.”
Beyond its film use, the dress features on Star Wars posters including the original Style A one-sheet by Tom Jung and the Hildebrandts’ artwork for the UK Quad. Fisher was shot by photographer David Steen for publicity photos in the dress, which were used as reference for these posters and have also been published in various other media.
Slightly more form-fitting and detailed than the costume she wore earlier in the film, this ceremonial dress is made from a cream lightweight silk fabric and includes intricate draping. It was fabricated by leading costume house Bermans and Nathans in conjunction with a French dressmaker. The costume is distinguished by its empire-waist bodice, lower-cut neckline and unique integral sleeve drapery, all of which helped earn Mollo an Oscar for Best Costume Design for Star Wars at the 50th annual Academy Awards in March 1978.
Once believed to no longer be in existence, this dress was stored for many years in a London attic.
Additionally, this auction will showcase entertainment memorabilia and props from some of the biggest Hollywood sci-fi and horror films ever released. Below is a list of highlights.
- Screen-Matched Ceremonial Dress
Star Wars: Episode Iv – A New Hope (1977)
- Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) Light-Up ‘Star-Lord’ Helmet
Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)
- Norris (Charles Hallahan) Spider Head-Thing
The Thing (1982)
- Rose Dewitt Bukater’s (Kate Winslet) Sinking Coat
Titanic (1997)
- General Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) Screen-Matched Dress Cuirass
Gladiator (2000)
- Rick Deckard’s (Harrison Ford) Screen-And-Photo Matched Costume
Blade Runner (1982)
- Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Distressed Costume With Glasses
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (2002)
- Batman’s (Christian Bale) Batpod
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
- Kevin Costner-Autographed Screen-Matched Ray Kinsella Baseball Glove and Related Materials
Field Of Dreams (1989)
- Mario Kirner Collection: Jason Voorhees’ (Kane Hodder) Screen-Matched Hockey Mask
Friday The 13Th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
- Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) And Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) Cracked Mjolnir Hammer
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
- Screen-Matched Evil Clown Doll
Poltergeist (1982)
- Andy Dufresne’s (Tim Robbins) Distressed Rock Hammer
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- Al Pacino’s Personal Hand-Annotated Shooting Script
Scarface (1983)
- Director Joe Dante’s Gremlin Puppet
Gremlins (1984)
- Screen-Matched Jumanji Game Board
Jumanji (1995)
