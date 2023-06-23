Free Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Movie Tickets from Applebee's (2023)

Applebee's

Applebee’s to offer guests a FREE* Fandango movie ticket to see Disney and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Applebee’s is kicking off summer with a bang and offering guests the ultimate dinner and movie adventure with a FREE* Movie Ticket to Disney and Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated summer movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hitting theaters on June 30th. Starting today and for a limited time at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide, guests can receive one free* Fandango movie ticket to the latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise when spending $35, or two free* movie tickets when spending $70 or more in one qualifying transaction.

In the highly anticipated fifth and final installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Directed by James Mangold (Cop Land, Walk the Line, Knight and Day, The Wolverine), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Harrison Ford, along with Karen Allen returning as Indy’s love-hate interest Marion, John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Billy Postlethwaite, Olivier Richters, Thomas Kretschmann, Jill Winternitz, Henry Garrett, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Alaa Safi, Mark Killeen, Ethann Isidore, Anthony Ingruber, Andy M Milligan, Guy Paul, Elena Saurel, Harriet Slater, Anna Francolini, Basil Eidenbenz.

*For a limited time, receive 1 Fandango Movie Ticket (up to $15 per ticket and convenience fee) to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny when you spend $35.00 up to $69.99 in one transaction at Applebee’s. Spend $70.00 or more in one transaction and get two movie tickets. Offer valid 6/22/23-7/19/23. Enter your receipt info by 7/24/23. Fandango Promo code expires on 8/2/23. Limit 2 movie tickets per transaction and 4 movie tickets per person during the promotion. Minimum purchase excludes alcohol (CA only), tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, delivery fees, donations, coupons, bonus cards, and discounts. Third party food delivery orders are excluded. Additional restrictions apply. See the www.activaterewards.com link below for full details. Offer valid only at participating Applebee’s restaurants in the continental U.S.