Full Lineup of Autobot Characters Announced for New Transformers Comic (2023)

Hasbro, Skybound Comet

On June 23rd, Skybound and Hasbro announced the full lineup of Autobots team members that will appear in writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson’s Transformers, launching with issue number 1 on October 4, 2023. In a recent surprise heard around the world, Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s Void Rivals #1 launched the all-new shared Energon Universe with the surprise appearance of iconic Transformers character Jetfire. The launch introduced a historic new partnership between Hasbro and Skybound, with Transformers and G.I. Joe comics finding a new home with the publisher.

Fans will discover more about the Energon Universe at Comic-Con International: San Diego in July, with Skybound programming and exclusive drops during the event.

The Autobots team includes Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Cliffjumper, Arcee and Wheeljack.