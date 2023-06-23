Full Lineup of Autobot Characters Announced for New Transformers Comic (2023)

Announcements, Comic Releases | Jun 23 - Oct 4, 2023

Hasbro, Skybound Comet

On June 23rd, Skybound and Hasbro announced the full lineup of Autobots team members that will appear in writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson’s Transformers, launching with issue number 1 on October 4, 2023. In a recent surprise heard around the world, Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s Void Rivals #1 launched the all-new shared Energon Universe with the surprise appearance of iconic Transformers character Jetfire. The launch introduced a historic new partnership between Hasbro and Skybound, with Transformers and G.I. Joe comics finding a new home with the publisher.

Fans will discover more about the Energon Universe at Comic-Con International: San Diego in July, with Skybound programming and exclusive drops during the event.

The Autobots team includes Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Cliffjumper, Arcee and Wheeljack.

