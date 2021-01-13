Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Crew Illustration Pullover Hoodie CBS1151-AFTH

$44.92
From: $39.52
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New
AFTH Size Chart
View All: Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | Leonard Nimoy | Nichelle Nichols | William Shatner items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Pullovers & Hoodies
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966
Rating: TV-PG
Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.
All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.
Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This Star Trek: The Original TV Series t-shirt design is based on Star Trek comics and comes in a rich navy blue. The garment features a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. It contains premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.
This design is also available as a Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt.
Specifications
- Material: AFTH - 75/25 Cotton/Poly
Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Project Name: Star Trek: The Original Series
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Pullovers & Hoodies | Science Fiction | Television | Throwback Space | Trev