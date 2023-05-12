First Appearance of Batman in Detective Comics (1939)

Comic Releases, First Appearances | Mar 30, 1939

DC Comics

Detective Comics #27 is known for debuting the superhero Batman in a featured story called “The Case of the Chemical Syndicate” during the Golden Age of Comic Books. It is considered one of the most important and valuable first appearance debuts from DC Comics alongside Action Comics #1, released the previous year. The cover of Detective Comics #27 (May 1939) was created by Bob Kane.

