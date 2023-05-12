First Appearance of Spider-Man in Amazing Fantasy (1962)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Jun 5, 1962
Amazing Fantasy #15 (August 1962) first introduced the comic book character Spider-Man. The issue becomes a gateway to commercial success for the superhero and inspired the launch of The Amazing Spider-Man comic book. The cover art for the issue was created by penciller Jack Kirby and inker Steve Ditko.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Release Dates > Product Releases > Book Releases > Comic Releases | Firsts > First Appearances
- Characters: Spider-Man
- Companies: Marvel Comics
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 05
- Numbers: 15
- People / Bands: Jack Kirby | Steve Ditko
- Publications: Amazing Fantasy
- Years: 1962