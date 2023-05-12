First Appearance of Superman in Action Comics (1938)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Apr 18, 1938
DC Comics’ iconic superhero Superman first officially appeared in Action Comics #1, with a cover dated June 1938. The issues was published on April 18, 1938. The issue was written by Jerry Siegel, with art work by Joe Shuster.
