First Appearance of Superman in Action Comics (1938)

Comic Releases, First Appearances | Apr 18, 1938

DC Comics

DC Comics’ iconic superhero Superman first officially appeared in Action Comics #1, with a cover dated June 1938. The issues was published on April 18, 1938. The issue was written by Jerry Siegel, with art work by Joe Shuster.

