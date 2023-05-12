First Appearance of Wonder Woman in All Star Comics (1941)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Oct 21, 1941
All Star Comics #8 included a story titled “Introducing Wonder Woman,” notable as the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman. The issue was released on October 21, 1941, with a cover dated Dec. 1941/Jan. 1942. The story was written by William Moulton Marston, with art work by H. G. Peter.
