First Appearance of Wonder Woman in All Star Comics (1941)

Comic Releases, First Appearances | Oct 21, 1941

DC Comics

All Star Comics #8 included a story titled “Introducing Wonder Woman,” notable as the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman. The issue was released on October 21, 1941, with a cover dated Dec. 1941/Jan. 1942. The story was written by William Moulton Marston, with art work by H. G. Peter.

Related

Jurassic World Dominion trailer reveals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return to Jurassic franchiseSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Edgy trailer for The Purge: Election YearSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Actress Sheila Frazier to attend 40th Anniversary screening of cult classic Super FlySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
More images from Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter onlineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Character posters and featurette released for horror fantasy Gretel & HanselSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Magnet picks up Viking epic Hammer of the GodsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
San Diego Comic-Con exclusive poster revealed for The Hunger Games: MockingjaySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman joins NYPD for cop thriller 21 BridgesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Rare blooper reel from the original Star WarsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The new trailer for The Dark Knight Rises hits the net with a bangSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...