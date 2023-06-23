Final Fantasy XVI Becomes First True RPG in the Game Series (2023)

Square Enix

The latest entry in the critically-acclaimed Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, is released for PlayStation 5 (PS5) on June 22, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI is the first true action role-playing game (RPG) in the series, combining a dynamic real-time action combat system and RPG features to provide an expansive gameplay experience. Created by a development team led by Naoki Yoshida, their goal was to deliver a Final Fantasy title that could be enjoyed by all players, and that pleases series fans and new players alike. Accessibility is also a big focus, with the introduction of Timely Accessories, a feature that allows players to tailor and customize game difficulty via gear to fit their individual play style.

Another feature is the Active Time Lore (ATL) system. Accessible at any time in the game, even during cutscenes, ATL allows players to learn more about the world and characters that are on screen or that they’ve just encountered, with over 2,800 written entries that delve deep into the backstory of Valisthea and its inhabitants.

Final Fantasy XVI introduces players to an all-new story in the Final Fantasy universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realms of Valisthea – a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title First Shield of Rosaria and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Final Fantasy XVI is rated M (Mature).

Game Synopsis

The sun is setting upon the land of Valisthea.

For centuries, people have flocked to her Mothercrystals to partake of their blessing—the abundant aether that fuels the magicks they rely upon in their everyday lives. As the aether begins to fade and the lifeless deadlands spread ever further, so too does the struggle for possession of the final flickers of the Mothers’ light grow ever more fierce.

Yet amidst the gathering storm, there are those who believe that the legacy of the crystals has shaped mankind’s destiny for long enough.