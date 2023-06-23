Skull Island (2023)
Season 01 (VOD), Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 22, 2023
Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong. The next installment of the Monsterverse, the Netflix animated series Skull Island features the voices of Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt and Nicolas Cantu.
