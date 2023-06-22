Bruce Lee at Golden Harvest 4K Film Retrospective on Arrow Cult (2023)
Television Screening Marathons | Jul 17, 2023
As part of the streaming network’s July 2023 offerings, Arrow Video’s over-the-top platform will feature “Bruce Lee at Golden Harvest,” a film retrospective of the iconic martial artist’s martial arts movies he shot while in Hong Kong working with Golden Harvest studios. The binge-worthy event happens on July 17th, 2023. Along with the Bruce Lee movies, Arrow is also screening Game of Death and it’s sequel Game of Death II, along with two well-made Bruce Lee documentaries.
Arrow Video is a subscription-based platform available to movie fans in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and in Ireland. Sadly, “Bruce Lee at Golden Harvest” is limited to subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland.
Schedule
- The Big Boss (4K) (1971)
- Fist of Fury (4K) (1972)
- The Way of the Dragon (4K) (1972)
- Game of Death (4K) (1978)
- Game of Death II (4K) (1981)
- Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)
- Bruce Lee, The Legend (1984)
