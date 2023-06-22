Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon Released on 4K UHD First-Time Ever (2023)

Studio Distribution Services, Warner Bros.

Celebrate martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee’s final movie in 4K UHD for the first time as Enter the Dragon goes super hi-def! Sent undercover to an exotic island at the request of a government enforcement agency, a Shaolin martial artist (Bruce Lee – Fists of Fury, The Chinese Connection) competes in a deadly tournament by day and infiltrates a ruthless crime lord’s (Kien Shih) illegal opium smuggling operation by night. Lee secretly has an ulterior motive for agreeing to the assignment – revenge. Han, the tournament’s sponsor and owner of the private island where it’s being held, is also responsible for the death of Lee’s sister (Angela Mao). Han sent his henchmen, led by Oharra (Bob Wall), to Hong Kong during a previous edition, where they attempted to rape her.

With plot twists, exquisite cinematography and bone-crushing fight scenes choreographed by Lee himself, Enter the Dragon remains cinema’s most influential martial arts action film.

Shot on-location in Hong Kong and co-written by Michael Allin and Bruce Lee, Robert Clouse directs the iconic action thriller, which also stars John Saxon, Jim Kelly, Ahna Capri, Kien Shih, Bob Wall, Angela Mao, Betty Chung, Geoffrey Weeks, Bolo Yeung, Peter Archer, Li-Jen Ho and Marlene Clark.

Special features for the milestone edition include both the theatrical and special edition versions of Enter the Dragon, an introduction by Bruce Lee’s widow Linda Lee Cadwell, and a commentary track by Producer Paul Heller and Co-Writer Michael Allin.

The Enter the Dragon 4K UHD release is part of Warner Bros. Studios 100th Anniversary celebration and will see many of the iconic film studio’s marquee titles brought to the hi-definition format for the first time.

The history of Warner Bros. is not just the tale of a legendary film studio and its stars, but of Hollywood itself, as well as a portrait of America in the last century. Four years after its founding, the studio revolutionized moviemaking by introducing sound in The Jazz Singer (1927). Stars and stories gave Warner Bros. its distinct identity as the studio where tough guys like Humphrey Bogart and strong women like Bette Davis kept people on the edge of their seats. Over the years, these acclaimed actors and countless others made magic on WB’s soundstages and were responsible for such classics as Casablanca, A Streetcar Named Desire, A Star Is Born, Bonnie & Clyde, Malcolm X, Caddyshack, Purple Rain, and hundreds more.

It’s the studio that put noir in film with The Maltese Falcon and other classics of the genre, where the iconic Looney Tunes were unleashed in animation, and the studio that took an unpopular stance at the start of World War II by producing anti-Nazi films. Counter-culture hits like A Clockwork Orange and The Exorcist carried the studio through the 1970s and ’80s. Franchise phenomena like Harry Potter, the DC Universe, and more continue to shape a cinematic vision that’s unparalleled in the annals of film history.

