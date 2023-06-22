Arts Council of Princeton "Yart Sale" Art Flea Market (2023)
Art Festivals, Specialty Auctions & Swap Meets | Aug 5, 2023
Paul Robeson Center for the Arts
United States > New Jersey > Princeton > > 08542
The Arts Council of Princeton is hosting Yart Sale, giving artists an opportunity to sell their prints, paintings, pottery and other art. The event will be held “flea market-style” and vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables that may not exceed a 10×10 foot space. The event will take place outdoors surrounding the Arts Council’s Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, located at 102 Witherspoon Street in Princeton, New Jersey.
Yart Sale takes place on August 5, 2023 from 9AM – 1PM. The second link included here is for artists to apply as vendors.
