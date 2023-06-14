An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (2023)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90036

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures presents an evening with action film and bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7 PM. The event celebrates Arnold Schwarzenegger’s limited-edition two-volume book Arnold, published by TASCHEN with a conversation, followed by a screening of the James Cameron sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 3D. The event takes place in the David Geffen Theater.

A decade of collaboration in the making, this two-volume photo tribute covers 75 years of Schwarzenegger, from the future Terminator’s impoverished childhood in Thal, Austria, to his rise as a young athlete, his journey to America to become the most celebrated bodybuilder of all time, to his career as the world’s leading action film star, then into the California governor’s mansion and beyond.

Along the journey, Schwarzenegger became a favorite subject of artists and photographers, including Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz, Robert Mapplethorpe, Herb Ritts, Francesco Scavullo, and Andy Warhol. The big book includes them all, while the smaller companion volume offers more intimate bodybuilding images, behind-the-scenes film stills, dozens of photos from Arnold’s personal archive, and exclusive interviews with Schwarzenegger and those who know him best, including directors Ivan Reitman and Bob Rafelson, and bodybuilding legends Franco Columbu, Dave Draper, and Frank Zane.

ARNOLD is limited to a total of 1,947 copies, all featuring an aluminum print cover and housed in a slipcase, accompanied by a companion volume, each numbered and signed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The ‘Art Edition’ (No. 1–100) additionally features a ChromaLuxe print numbered and signed by Annie Leibovitz and a Capitello book stand designed by Studio65 and produced by Gufram. The ‘Capitello Edition’ (No. 101–950) comes with a Capitello book stand designed by Studio65 and produced by Gufram. Images of all three editions can be found here .

The book is edited by Dian Hanson, Senior Editor and Writer at TASCHEN. In addition to ARNOLD, her recent works include The Art of Pin-up, Masterpieces of Fantasy Art, and The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta.

About Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the role that helped make him an international movie star—an unstoppable killing machine from the future—in this supersized sci-fi action sequel from writer-director James Cameron. Schwarzenegger’s Terminator is back and as fearsome as ever but with a twist; this time he’s been reprogrammed to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her young son John (Edward Furlong)—the future leader of the human resistance against the machine-ruled dystopian Earth—and faces a new and deadly foe in the liquid metal T-1000, played by Robert Patrick with the aid of groundbreaking computer-animated effects. Portraying a “friendly” Terminator gave Schwarzenegger the opportunity to refine the combination of physical presence, droll delivery, and understated warmth that has served him so well in the decades since. The film won Oscars® for its makeup, sound, sound effects editing, and visual effects, and was also nominated for cinematography and film editing.