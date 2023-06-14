Jury Duty (2023 Series) (2023)
Season 01 (VOD), Streaming/VOD Premiere | Apr 7, 2023
The Freevee streaming series Jury Duty follows the workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, a juror who is unaware the entire case is fake. Everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens is carefully planned.
Jury Duty stars James Marsden, Ronald Gladden, Ishmel Sahid, Cassandra Blair, Maria Russell, Susan Berger, Brandon Loeser, Ron Song, Alan Barinholtz, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Evan Williams and Ben Seaward.
- Date Types: Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Season Premiere (VOD) > Season 01 (VOD) | Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Streaming/VOD Premiere
- Companies: Amazon Prime Video | Freevee
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis
- Months / Days: 04 - April > Apr 07
- People / Bands: Alan Barinholtz | Ben Seaward | Brandon Loeser | Cassandra Blair | Evan Williams | Ishmel Sahid | James Marsden | Maria Russell | Rashida Olayiwola | Ron Song | Ronald Gladden | Susan Berger | Whitney Rice
- Shows / Movies: Jury Duty (2023 Series)
- Years: 2023