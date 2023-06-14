Jury Duty (2023 Series) (2023)

Amazon Prime Video, Freevee

The Freevee streaming series Jury Duty follows the workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, a juror who is unaware the entire case is fake. Everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens is carefully planned.

Jury Duty stars James Marsden, Ronald Gladden, Ishmel Sahid, Cassandra Blair, Maria Russell, Susan Berger, Brandon Loeser, Ron Song, Alan Barinholtz, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Evan Williams and Ben Seaward.