Chucky, The Notorious Killer Doll Day celebrates the murderous toy from the cult classic film – and now television – franchise, “Chucky.” The event takes place every year on October 25th, just ahead of the spookiest day of the year, Halloween. Some dress up as Chucky to celebrate the day. Those who collect Chucky memorabilia add to their collection. Others, have fun learning behind-the-scene trivia about the movies or reading Chucky fan pages.

The character Chucky made his first appearance in the 1988 film Child’s Play directed by Tom Holland. In the movie, a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky (played by Brad Dourif) uses a voodoo ritual inside a toy store to transfer his soul into a Good Guy doll in order to escape from Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon). Pretending to be an inanimate object, Chucky is given to young Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and soon begins terrorizing Andy’s family. Child’s Play also stars Catherine Hicks, Alex Vincent, Dinah Manoff, Tommy Swerdlow, Jack Colvin, Neil Giuntoli, Juan Ramírez, Alan Wilder, Richard Baird, Ray Oliver and Aaron Osborne.

After six film sequels, a remake of Child’s Play was released on June 21, 2019. The reboot was directed by Lars Klevberg and stars Tim Matheson, Ben Daon, Zahra Anderson, Serge Jaswal, Ariana Nica, Phoenix Ly, Johnson Phan, Aubrey Plaza, Eddie Flake, Trent Redekop, Gabriel Bateman, Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio, Hannah Drew, Amro Majzoub, David James Lewis, Brian Tyree Henry, Carlease Burke, Anantjot S Aneja and Marlon Kazadi. Star Wars icon Mark Hamill plays the voice of Chucky.

Chucky made the jump to television with the October 12, 2021 premiere of the TV series Chucky, which acted as a sequel to the film Cult of Chucky. In the Chucky TV series, the iconic horror character encounters 14-year-old middle school student Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) at a yard sale with his intentions to use him for his art project. After Wheeler learns who Chucky is and his intentions, Chucky becomes the teen’s archenemy, as well as his friends Devon Evons (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and continuously terrorizes them.