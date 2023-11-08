Loop Track (2023)

Dark Sky Films

Ian, a man on the verge of a nervous breakdown, disappears from the world and takes a hike in the New Zealand wilderness. His efforts to avoid other hikers are futile and he is drawn into their worlds, but he can never shake the feeling that they are being stalked by someone, or something, sinister. As Ian’s paranoia grows, the other hikers become wary of him. He’s cagey about his past, he never sleeps, and his anxiety leads him to make concerning claims. Far from society, Ian starts to question his own sanity before plunging into a bloody battle for survival.

Written and directed by Thomas Sainsbury, Loop Track stars Sainsbury, along with Hayden J. Weal and Tawanda Manyimo.