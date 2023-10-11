Merry Little Batman (2023)

Amazon Prime Video, DC Entertainment

Merry Little Batman centers on a young Damian Wayne, who finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve. He must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC Comics, Merry Little Batman features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell and David Hornsby, and is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham).