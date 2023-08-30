Ferrari (2023)

Forward Pass, Neon

Michael Mann’s biopic Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Directed by legendary director Michael Mann (Heat, Thief), Ferrari is written by Troy Kennedy Martin, based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine by Brock Yates. The film stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.