Suburra (2023)

Unearthed Films

On September 26, 2023, Unearthed Films brings writer/director Stefano Sollima’s Neo-Noir crime thriller Suburra to Limited Edition Blu-Ray and DVD.

Based on real-life events of the Mafia Capitale that occurred in 2011, Suburra follows the attempts to turn a small-town – owned by the Capitale – into the Las Vegas of Italy. Corruption, triple-crossing, blackmailing, and murder all follow as politician Filippo Malgradi’s (Pierfrancesco Favino) plans to help a Mafia boss known as Samurai (Claudio Amendola) turn upside-down when Malgradi is involved with the death of a sex worker. An all-out war happens as Malgradi and others fight for their slice of power and money.

Adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name by Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo, Suburra is a modern crime thriller in the tradition of the acclaimed TV series Gomorrah and Sollima’s own Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

The Blu-ray and DVD special features include The Making of Suburra, a two-hour full-length documentary; a production gallery; and a theatrical trailer, housed in a limited-edition slipcase.