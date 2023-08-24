Who Is Erin Carter? (2023)

Netflix

Who Is Erin Carter takes place five years after a mysterious woman named Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) leaves England with her daughter, Harper (Indica Watson). Erin is working as a substitute teacher at an exclusive Barcelona international school, where her daughter is a student. After Erin gallantly takes down gun-toting would-be-robbers at a local supermarket, people begin asking questions. Erin seems overly skilled in hand-to-hand combat – too skilled.

Not only that, but one of the gunmen Erin leaves in critical condition recognizes her. Why? Who is Erin, really? As she tries to avoid attracting attention amidst police inquiries and press for her heroic actions, Erin grows intent on keeping herself hidden from the spotlight — which proves difficult. As more dangerous people come out of the woodwork, Erin’s lethal defense skills draw out questions she’s not prepared to answer.

The cast of Who Is Erin Carter includes: Evin Ahmad (Call Mom!) as Erin Carter, a British expat schoolteacher living in Barcelona with a mysterious past; Sean Teale (B&B) as Jordi Collantes, Erin’s husband, who works as an ER nurse; Indica Watson (Gold Digger) as Erin and Jordi’s 10-year-old daughter, Harper; Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Margot Muller, a woman from Erin’s past life; Pep Ambròs (Matadero) as police detective Emilio Martin; Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) as Olivia Thorne, a school administrator and Erin’s friend; Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as Daniel Lang, whose son, Dylan, is one of Erin’s students