House of 1000 Corpses 20th Anniversary Screening Series with Filmmaker Rob Zombie Intro (2023)

Fathom Events

House of 1000 Corpses centers on four friends that embark on a quest to find offbeat tourist traps across the country. Their journey brings them face-to-face with the murderous Firefly clan, whose house of horrors harbors an urban legend that’s all too real. Each House of 1000 Corpses 20th Anniversary screening includes an exclusive featurette by filmmaker Rob Zombie, providing unique insight into his directorial debut and this cult favorite that almost didn’t see the light of day.

Written and directed by Rob Zombie, House of 1000 Corpses stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Karen Black, William Bassett, Chad Bannon, Sid Haig, Rainn Wilson, Walton Goggins, Erin Daniels, Joe Dobbs III, Judith Drake, Dennis Fimple, Gregg Gibbs, Chris Hardwick, Ken Johnson, Jennifer Jostyn, Irwin Keyes, Matthew McGrory, Jake McKinnon, Irvin Mosley Jr., Robert Allen Mukes, Walter Phelan, Michael J. Pollard, David Reynolds, Tom Towles and Harrison Young.