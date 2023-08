Stud Ranch, Welcome Villain

Beaten to Death centers on a man named Jack (Thomas Roach), whose desperate choice leads the man down a path that leaves him beaten and bruised as he struggles against man, nature, and his own insanity. Beaten to Death is directed by Sam Curtain and also stars David Tracy, David Curtain, Justan Wagner, Fiona Svamvur, Benny Blake, June Clarke and Elaine Curtain.