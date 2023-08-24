Barbie Gets One-Week IMAX Release with New Post-Credit Footage (2023)

Mattel Films, Warner Bros.

Starting September 22, 2023 and for a single week, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie begins a limited engagement in select IMAX movie theaters throughout North America and around the world. In addition to experiencing the film for the first time in IMAX, audiences will be treated to exclusive post-credit footage selected by the movie’s director, Greta Gerwig.

From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Issa Rae (The Photograph, HBO’s Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I’ll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights). Barbie also stars Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma.), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen).