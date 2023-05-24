Shin Ultraman (2022)
Japanese Theatrical Releases | May 13, 2022
As the threat of giant unidentified lifeforms known as “S-Class Species” worsens in Japan, a silver giant appears from beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
There’s never a dull day on Japan’s newly established SSSP Kaiju defense taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by Drive My Car’s Hidetoshi Nishijima. After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant’s identity and purpose are a mystery. Directed by Shinji Higuchi, Shin Ultraman is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan’s classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant Kaiju.
