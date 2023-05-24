Season 2 of The Academy Museum Podcast Premieres (2023)

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), LAist Studios

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is continuing its partnership with LAist Studios to release a new season of The Academy Museum Podcast, an audio series that draws inspiration from the museum’s galleries to further expand upon both pivotal and lesser known stories across the history of cinema. Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, returns as host on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The second season, titled “Close Up on Casting,” was inspired by Stewart’s observation that museum visitors gravitate to the Performance gallery that features audition tapes, early Polaroid photos of actors, and casting directors’ notes. The question of who gets the part? has evolved over time, and Stewart seeks to break down this essential and often misunderstood element of the filmmaking process. Each episode explores different themes that help explain the immense influence that casting directors can have on the success of a film and the career trajectories of actors.

Episodes include revelatory interviews and in-depth conversations with casting directors and scholars, including Cara Caddoo, Reuben Cannon, Sarah Finn, Eric Goldberg, Kimberly Hardin, Mary Hidalgo, Lora Kennedy, Laurie Parker, David Rubin, and Patricia White. In addition, this season features archival audio and other exclusive content that will only be accessible through the podcast. Listeners can find the series on the Academy Museum and LAist Studios websites, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Among the stories that will be featured in the 10-episode season are: