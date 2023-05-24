But Here We Are is the eleventh studio album from Foo Fighters, and marks the bands return after a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances. A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, the album opens with “Rescued,” the first of ten songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.

While touring in support of the their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, plans were abruptly cancelled after longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, unexpectedly passed away in March of 2022. The band stopped touring and doing interviews for the rest of that year, largely going quiet and leaving their future uncertain. In December 2022, a statement was released confirming that Foo Fighters would continue, but that they were “going to be a different band going forward.”

But Here We Are isn’t only a new Foo Fighters album, it’s the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ self-titled 1995 debut album and informed by decades of maturity & depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together 28 years ago.

Personnel involved with But Here We Are include: Dave Grohl on vocals, guitar and drums; Rami Jaffee on keyboards; Nate Mendel on bass guitar; and Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear on guitar. Greg Kurstin produced the album.

Track listing