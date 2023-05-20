Vic Dibitetto (2023)
Stand-Up Comedy Performances | Nov 4, 2023
Called The Italian Hurricane, comedian Vic DiBitetto is described as an incredibly powerful performer, churning energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic. He’s been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. The bottom line is, DiBitetto leaves his audiences breathless with laughter.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Concerts > Stand-Up Comedy Performances
- Facilities: Sherman Theater
- Months / Days: 11 - November > Nov 04
- People / Bands: Vic Dibitetto
- Pl: NorAm: United States > Pennsylvania > Stroudsburg > 18360
- Years: 2023