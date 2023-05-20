Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes (2023)

Concerts | Jun 30, 2023

shermantheater.com

In a business where success is defined as getting a second single and longevity measured in nanoseconds, simply surviving for thirty-plus years is a rare accomplishment. But Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have not only survived, they have flourished: more than thirty albums, several EPs and a box set; thousands of live performances around the globe; a legion of dedicated and enthusiastic fans; dozens of classic songs; a release named by Rolling Stone one of the “top 100 albums of the 70s and 80s.”

Organized by singer John Lyon, guitarist/songwriter Steve Van Zandt, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974, and though they carried over a significant influence – along with some key personnel – from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of a white R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition.

