Rolling Stones Record 'Satisfaction' After Keith Richards Dreams Guitar Riff (1965)

Milestones, Music Release Dates | May 12, 1965

The Rolling Stones, inspired by an fiery buzzsaw riff that guitarist Keith Richards wrote in his sleep and captured on a cassette player, recorded their iconic rock anthem “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” on May 12, 1965. The riff by Richards is widely considered one of the greatest hooks of all time. The song lyrics refer to sexual frustration and commercialism.

The Stones first recorded the track on May 10th at Chess Studios in Chicago, Illinois, which included Brian Jones on harmonica. The band lip-synched to a dub of this version the first time they debuted the song on the American music variety television program Shindig! The group re-recorded the track two days later at RCA Studios in Hollywood, California, with a different beat and the Maestro fuzzbox adding sustain to the sound of the guitar riff.

Related

PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Scott GlennSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for Jack Bauer's return in Fox's 24: Live Another DaySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailer for Girl With the Dragon Tattoo director's first U.S. thrillerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Thomas Jane returning for Give ‘em Hell Malone sequelSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images from Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg's action thriller 2 GunsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Godzilla Resurgence U.S. trailer releasedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Star Trek Sequel coming to IMAX and both shooting with IMAX camerasSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Details on action thriller Marauders home video releaseSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
U.S. release trailer for action thriller Tomorrow When the War BeganSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Sony ramps up the action with the second trailer for BloodshotSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...

sources: www.foxnews.com   en.wikipedia.org   