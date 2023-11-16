A teddy bear turns into “Chucky” in this trailer for the horror film Imaginary

From Blumhouse, the masterminds behind Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? Imaginary hits movie theaters on March 8, 2024.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon and Betty Buckley. Find out more about the horror film at #FanCalendar Here.